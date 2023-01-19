Alec Baldwin Charged for Shooting On “Rust” Film Set

SANTA FE, NM— Actor Alec Baldwin could be facing five years in prison for the 2021 shooting on the film set of “Rust” in New Mexico.

On Thursday, Baldwin was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter for the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. She was shot and killed when Baldwin fired a prop gun loaded with a real bullet.

Baldwin has yet to make an official plea, but he has always maintained his innocence. Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the person in charge of prop guns on the movie set, is also facing the same charges as Baldwin.

The special prosecutor Andrea Reeb claims “the evidence clearly shows a pattern of criminal disregard for safety on the ‘Rust’ film set.”