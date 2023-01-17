Indiana Cracks the Top 10 Among the Best States to Drive In

While commuting, you’ve most likely heard Matt Bair give a traffic report on WIBC. During such information, he will mention back-ups on 465. He will comment on congestion or construction on 65. And don’t even get me started on the North Split! This traffic is costing you not only time but money!

With traffic congestion costing drivers an average of 51 hours and $869 during 2022, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2023’s Best & Worst States to Drive in.

People also want to know that they will be driving on safe, well-maintained roads before heading out. To determine the most driver-friendly states in the U.S., WalletHub compared the 50 states across 31 key metrics. The data set ranges from average gas prices to rush-hour traffic congestion to road quality.

How Does Driving in Indiana Stack Up Nationally?

10 th – Share of Rush-Hour Traffic Congestion

– Share of Rush-Hour Traffic Congestion 30 th – Traffic Fatality Rate

– Traffic Fatality Rate 24 th – Car Theft Rate

– Car Theft Rate 15 th – Auto-Repair Shops per Capita

– Auto-Repair Shops per Capita 29 th – Avg. Gas Prices

– Avg. Gas Prices 9 th – Auto-Maintenance Costs

– Auto-Maintenance Costs 24 th – Road Quality

– Road Quality 14th – Car Dealerships per Capita

Trying To Get There Faster?

In Indiana, fines for speeding tickets vary depending on the severity of your offense and the county in which it occurs. Minor infractions may net you a ticket of anywhere from $100 to $200. Speeding in a work zone may cost you as much as $1,000.

Not only will speeding tickets cost you fines but you’ll also receive points on your driving record which will raise your insurance rate. If you accumulate 20 points in 24 months, your Indiana driver’s license will be suspended. Indiana assigns the following point values for speeding offenses: