Indiana Cracks the Top 10 Among the Best States to Drive In

While commuting, you’ve most likely heard Matt Bair give a traffic report on WIBC. During such information, he will mention back-ups on 465. He will comment on congestion or construction on 65. And don’t even get me started on the North Split! This traffic is costing you not only time but money!
With traffic congestion costing drivers an average of 51 hours and $869 during 2022, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2023’s Best & Worst States to Drive in.
People also want to know that they will be driving on safe, well-maintained roads before heading out. To determine the most driver-friendly states in the U.S., WalletHub compared the 50 states across 31 key metrics. The data set ranges from average gas prices to rush-hour traffic congestion to road quality.
How Does Driving in Indiana Stack Up Nationally?
- 10th – Share of Rush-Hour Traffic Congestion
- 30th – Traffic Fatality Rate
- 24th – Car Theft Rate
- 15th – Auto-Repair Shops per Capita
- 29th – Avg. Gas Prices
- 9th – Auto-Maintenance Costs
- 24th – Road Quality
- 14th – Car Dealerships per Capita
Trying To Get There Faster?
-
1 to 15 mph over the limit: 2 points
-
16 to 25 mph over the limit: 4 points
-
26 mph or more over the limit: 6 points
Which Are the Best & Worst Indiana Cities to Drive In?
Granger and Schereville have the state’s highest rates of driving incidents (accidents, tickets, and citations), while Indianapolis and Bloomington are two of the state’s safest cities for driving.