A Slow Drive Leads to Three Arrests

LAGRANGE COUNTY — There was no speed, but there were a lot of drugs.

Indiana State Police pulled a car over late Friday morning that was only going about 45 miles per hour when it should have been going closer to 70. Three Illinois women were in the car, which was heading down the Indiana Toll Road near mile-marker 112.

After searching the car, officers say they found substances they believed to be marijuana and ecstasy. They also report finding fake $100 bills and discovering that one of the women was wanted in Lake County.

25-year-old Nahgeyanna James, 24-year-old Chantay Green, and 26-year-old Victoria Dowells were all arrested and taken to the LaGrange County Jail. They were arrested for crimes including Possession of Marijuana, Fraud, and Counterfeiting.

Nahgeyanna James

Arrested for: Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Controlled Substance

Chantay Green

Arrested for: Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Fraud, Counterfeiting

Victoria Dowells

Arrested for: Active warrant out of Lake County, IN, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Controlled Substance