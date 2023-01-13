INDOT to Reopen I-70 EB Through North Split interchange

MARION COUNTY – The Indiana Department of Transportation will reopen I-70 eastbound through the North Split interchange by the end of this weekend weather permitting.

During the opening process, INDOT says there will be multiple short-term lane restrictions as crews move barrels to open the lanes.

Starting on Friday at 9 p.m., access to Washington Street from I-65 NB will close to allow workers to put down new pavement markings. Drivers will need to continue on I-70 WB until Saturday morning, weather permitting.

“With the new movements, motorists will be able to travel on I-70 EB from the west, through the North Split interchange and continue onto I-70 EB to the east. I-70 WB through the North Split will reopen to motorists, weather permitting, by the end of January,” said INDOT in a news release Friday morning.