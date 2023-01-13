Listen Live
INDOT to Reopen I-70 EB Through North Split interchange

MARION COUNTY – The Indiana Department of Transportation will reopen I-70 eastbound through the North Split interchange by the end of this weekend weather permitting. 

During the opening process, INDOT says there will be multiple short-term lane restrictions as crews move barrels to open the lanes.  

Starting on Friday at 9 p.m., access to Washington Street from I-65 NB will close to allow workers to put down new pavement markings. Drivers will need to continue on I-70 WB until Saturday morning, weather permitting. 

“With the new movements, motorists will be able to travel on I-70 EB from the west, through the North Split interchange and continue onto I-70 EB to the east. I-70 WB through the North Split will reopen to motorists, weather permitting, by the end of January,” said INDOT in a news release Friday morning.  

I-65 NB traffic traveling through Indianapolis will continue using the detour along I-465 until the I-65 movements are completely open in late spring of 2023.  

Access to downtown Indianapolis can still be done with these routes: 

  • I-70 WB collector/distributor (C/D) exit ramp to Michigan Street (13 ton declared vehicle weight restriction effect)  
  • I-65 NB/ I-70 EB exit ramp to Washington Street (13-ton declared vehicle weight restriction in effect)  
  • I-70 WB to Martin Luther King. Jr/West Street  
  • I-65 SB to Meridian Street  
  • All existing ramps on I-70 west of the South Split  

 

