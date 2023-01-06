New Year, New Billionaires. Who are Indiana’s top richest people?

A record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally last year, growing the previous year’s number by 30%. 236 newcomers became billionaires including the first ever from Barbados, Bulgaria, Estonia and Uruguay, however, the U.S. is home to the most billionaires out of any other country. America leads the world with 735 billionaires worth a collective $4.7 trillion.

Forbes’s real-time list of richest people shows six out of the top ten wealthiest people in the world are living in the U.S. The list tracks the daily ups and downs of the world’s richest people.

Here are the top 10 billionaires as of Jan. 1, 2023:

Bernard Arnault (France) – $181.6 billion from LVMH Elon Musk (U.S.) – $146.5 billion from Tesla and SpaceX Guatam Adani (India) – $126.1 billion from infrastructure and commodities Warren Buffett (U.S.) – $107.6 billion from Berkshire Hathaway Jeff Bezos (U.S.) – $107.3 billion from Amazon Bill Gates (U.S.) – $103.3 billion from Microsoft Larry Ellison (U.S.) – $102.4 billion from Oracle Mukesh Ambani (India) – $90.6 billion from diversified sources Carlos Slim Helu (Mexico) – $81.2 billion from the telecom industry Steve Ballmer (U.S) – $78.5 billion from Microsoft

Elon Musk recently made headlines for becoming the first person ever to lose $200 billion, according to a Bloomberg report.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is projected to become the world’s first trillionaire by 2026.

Stacker compiled a list of the richest billionaires that are residents of Indiana. Billionaires are ranked by net worth as of January 3.

Who Are Indiana’s Richest People?

#3. Herb Simon

– Net worth: $3.3 billion (#855 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Indianapolis, Indiana

– Source of wealth: real estate, Self Made

#2. James Irsay

– Net worth: $3.9 billion (#712 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Carmel, Indiana

– Source of wealth: Indianapolis Colts

#1. Carl Cook

– Net worth: $10.1 billion (#173 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Bloomington, Indiana

– Source of wealth: medical devices