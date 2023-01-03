Visit the New Broad Ripple Park Family Center at its Open House

INDIANAPOLIS — As 2023 is now underway, Indy Parks and Recreation is gearing up to open its new Broad Ripple Park Family Center.

You and your family are welcome to attend the structure’s Open House on January 21st from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This community event will allow you to test certain fitness classes, enjoy food and giveaways, and more as you explore the new facility.

Ronnetta Spalding, Chief Communications Officer for Indy Parks and Recreation, said the Family Center will be able to better meet the needs of the community than its predecessor, which once belonged to the library.

When the Broad Ripple Park Family Center officially opens toward the end of January, it will offer the space and activities that Indy Parks feels are most in-demand for residents.

These amenities will include a fitness area, recreation rooms, a play area for kids, and more. Indy Parks has also partnered with Community Health, which will have a clinic on one side of the building.

Currently, Indy Parks is working on an assortment of projects for other parks around the city. You can learn more about these here.