IMPD: Teenage Boy Dies from “Unintentional” Shooting at Home

INDIANAPOLIS–A teenage boy died from “unintentional gunshot” wounds at a hospital in Indianapolis Monday afternoon.

IMPD says they took a person of interest in custody.

“The person who was detained was released after consultation with the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office (MCPO). The case will be presented to the MCPO for a final charging decision,” said IMPD Lieutenant Shane Foley in a news release Tuesday morning.

Police say they were called to a hospital and later learned that he had been shot at a house on West Arlington Court. That’s southwest of the I-70 overpass for North Arlington Avenue on the east side.

The teenager who died has been identified as 15-year-old James Martin.

This is the first homicide in Indy in 2023.