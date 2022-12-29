FWPD Investigating Thursday Stabbing

FORT WAYNE — Fort Wayne police are investigating after a woman was stabbed Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called to East Suttenfield Street after hearing that a woman had possibly been stabbed and was lying in the road. When they arrived, they found the woman.

WANE 15 reports that she was taken to the hospital and is now in life-threatening condition.

Police are searching for the suspect – 36-year-old Christopher Shawn Moore – who could not immediately be located. They got a search warrant to search a residence on East Suttenfield Street.

If you know anything about this, please call the Fort Wayne Police Department, or contact Crime Stoppers.