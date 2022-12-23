Listen Live
12-23-22 Closings and Delays Due to Winter Storm

Al-Haqq Foundation Academy and Daycare Child Care- Closed Today

Anderson City Court- Closed Today

Anderson Community Schools- Closed Today

Anderson Public Library-Closed Through Sunday

Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site-Closed Today

Brownsburg Baptist Preschool-Closed Today

Brownsburg Public Library-Closed Today

Carmel Clay Public Library-Closed Today

CDL Xpress Truck Driving School Inc.-Closed Today

Christ Temple Christian Academy-Closed Today

Christ UMC Westfield-No Evening Service; Activities Canceled

Coatesville-Clay Twp Public Library-Closed Today

County of Hamilton County-Closed Today; Essential Personnel Only

Covington Public Library-Closed Today

Crawfordsville District Public Library-Closed Today

Defense Finance and Accounting Svc.-Closed Today

East Street Apostolic Church-Closed Today and Tomorrow; Activities Canceled

Eiteljorg Museum-Closed Today

Fayette County Public Library-Closed Today

Goodman Campbell Brain and Spine – Avon-Closed Today

Goodman Campbell Brain and Spine – Carmel-Closed Today

Goodman Campbell Brain and Spine – Greenwood-Closed Today

Greenfield Central Schools-Closed Today; E-Learning Day

GXO – Clayton-Delayed 4 hours

Hamilton North Public Library-Closed Today

Hancock Co. Public Library- Closed Through Sunday

Home Depot RLC 8615-Closed Today

Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum-Closed Today

Indianapolis Public Library-Closed Today

IndyHumane-Closed Today; Essential Personnel Only

Ivy Tech – Greater Indianapolis-Virtual Only

Ivy Tech – Greencastle-Closed Today

Kid’s Planet-Closed Today

Meals on Wheels – Indianapolis-Closed Today

Midwest Bartenders School-All Athletic Events Canceled; Activities Canceled

Mill Creek Schools-Closed Today; Activities Canceled

Mini Blessings Childcare Ministry-Closed Today

Mooresville Public Library-Closed Today

National Institute for Fitness and Sport (NIFS)-Closed Today

Noah’s Ark Zionsville-Closed Today; Child Care Closed

Northminster Presbyterian Church-Closed Today

Park Place Church of God-Closed Today

Pendleton Community Library-Closed Today

ProTeam Tactical Performance-Opening at 1:00 PM

Raphael Health Center-Closed Today

Reach High Consulting Therapy-Closed Today

Sheridan Public Library-Closed Through Monday

Social Security Administration – Anderson-Closed Today

Southern Hancock Schools-Closed Today; Activities Canceled

Southport Presbyterian Church-Closed Today; Child Care Closed

Southwest Church of the Nazarene Food Pantry-Closed Today

Speedway Public Library-Closed Today

St. Michael Catholic School – Greenfield-E-Learning Day

St. Vincent dePaul Food Pantry-Closed Today

The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis-Closed Today

Thomas Gregg Neighborhood School-Closed Today

Thorntown Public Library-Closed Today

Tipton County Public Library-Closing at 5:00 PM

Veedersburg Public Library-Closed Today

Warren Township Schools-E-Learning Day; E-Learning Day

Wayne Township Schools-Closed Today

Wellness Center at El Beulah-Closed Through Sunday

