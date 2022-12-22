Volodymyr Zelenskyy Visits White House

Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the White House yesterday, during his first trip out of Ukraine since the war against Russia began.

Zelenskyy and President Joe Biden held a joint press conference, where Zelenskyy thanked Biden and American’s in general for their support during the war. President Biden also promised the continued support of the United States. Republican Senator Lindsay Graham and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell also offered their support for Ukraine during the visit.

