‘Survivor’ Winner Donates Prize Money to Veterans

The winner of the 43rd season of the TV show ‘Survivor’ revealed that he is donating his entire $1 million prize to veterans.

Mike Gabler, a 53-year-old heart valve specialist from Texas, had been open about his plans to donate the money his entire time on the show, but many were surprised to hear that he was going to follow through.

“There are people who need that money more,” Gabler told host Jeff Probst during the ‘Survivor’ after-show.

“And I’m going to donate the entire prize – the entire million-dollar prize, in my father’s name, Robert Gabler, who was a Green Beret – to veterans in need who are recovering from psychiatric problems, PTSD and curb the suicide epidemic.

“We’re going to save lives and do something good,” he continued amid cheers from jurors and castmates. “Season 43, all of us did this. A million dollars is going to them. We made history guys,” he added.