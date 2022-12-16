Musk Suspends Journalists From Twitter For ‘Doxxing’ His Family

Elon Musk has suspended several journalists from Twitter. Musk says he banned the journalists for posting his families locations in real-time.

Several Twitter accounts were suspended without warning Thursday. The users include journalists from CNN, Washington Post, and MSNBC. Some the accounts included CNN correspondent Donie O’Sullivan, New York Times technology reporter Ryan Mac, Washington Post reporter Drew Harwell, former MSNBC host Keith Olbermann and former Vox journalist Aaron Rupar.

Critics are attacking Musk claiming hypocrisy as Elon has publicly considered himself a ‘free-speech absolutist.’ Musk broke his silence after several people demanded answers. He defended his decision to ban these accounts due to doxxing of his family. Musk claims all suspended accounts had one time or another posted links to a jet tracker which was giving real-time locations of Musk and his family.

Musk said that criticism is allowed on the platform, but doxxing is a direct violation of Twitter’s terms and conditions.

Later Musk posted a poll asking followers how long these accounts should be suspended. The majority voted the users be suspended for a long-time. As it stands a doxxing violation results in accounts being suspended for 7 days.