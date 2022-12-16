Bargersville Police Find Body in Pond

The Johnson County Coroner’s Office identified the body as 19-year-old Angel Luna of Indianapolis. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning.

BARGERSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Police found a body in a pond Thursday morning in Bargersville.

News 8 spoke with Bargersville Police Department Officer Jeremy Roll. Roll said the body was found around 11:45 a.m. Thursday near 3154 S. State Road 135.

That the address for Aspen Trace Family-first Senior Living, an assisted-living facility, but no ponds are shown on 2022 satellite maps of that facility. However, those maps show ponds south and east of the property. Also, Honey Creek runs south of the address, which is between West Smokey Row Road and Johnson County Road 700 North.

Roll said no further information can be provided at this time.

Police have not provided the gender or identity of the body.