What Are the Chances of a White Christmas in Indiana 2022?

Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? Just like the one you used to know…It is one of the big questions asked every holiday season. Will we have snow? According to the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration a white Christmas is defined as having 1 inch or more of snow on the ground Christmas morning.

What Does the Farmer’s Almanac say about Indiana’s Christmas Weather for 2022?

Indiana has more green Christmases than white Christmases. Areas north of I-70 can get a white Christmas once every 4 years. So, there is a 1 in 4 chance we’ll have snow on Christmas.

According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac’s detailed look: “People living in the Northeast, Lower Lakes, Upper Midwest, Heartland, High Plains, and Intermountain regions, along with Alaska, can all expect to see snow showers and colder temperatures in the days leading up to Christmas.”

Indiana falls in Zone 2 within the farmer’s almanac which also includes Ohio, Michigan, Kentucky, Illionois and Wisconsin. The almanac states “Merry mushy Christmas! Christmas weather: turning milder with a few showers of wet snow, rain.”

This is what NOAA Says About Indianapolis for the Holiday Season:

“The one-month outlook for December 2022 gives equal chances for above or below normal temperatures and precipitation. Late last year, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration updated the Christmas Snowfall Climatology map, using 1991-2020 data to determine the odds that at least one inch of snow will be on the ground on December 25. Evansville has an eight percent chance of such an occurrence, while Indianapolis has a 26 percent chance. The highest probability in the state is 49 percent in Kingsbury of LaPorte County.”

What does the White Christmas calculator say?