Get the Best Eleven Ready to Play: Colts Coach Saturday Talks Future of the Team

INDIANAPOLIS — The past is the past, says interim head coach of the Indianapolis Colts. It’s all about building the best eleven-man team to finish out the last four weeks.

“We’re just going to keep building,” said Jeff Saturday, interim head coach, “process matters and we’re going to keep working towards. Nothing’s changing. We’re not changing who we are, we just have to be better at it.”

The Colts were beaten black and blue, an absolute beat down by the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football, ending with a final score of 54-19. That’s the third loss in a row for the Indianapolis Colts, dropping the team to a 4-8-1 record. The Colts are heading into their BYE week, and Saturday is looking forward to the break.

“It’s really the first time I’ve really had a chance to breathe with this staff,” said Saturday. The Colts fired former head coach Frank Reich mid-season after a 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots, and Jeff Saturday was suddenly thrown into the mix as interim head coach.

For Saturday, this BYE week is a chance to re-evaluate every position and build the best team possible to finish the regular season on a high note. But when asked by reporters Monday, Saturday admitted that the constant shifting of players, coaches and staff has not been easy on anyone.

Saturday explained, “listen man it’s been tough on everybody. You would love to say that one room it matters more, it doesn’t. Everybody has been moved in position, moved up, moved down, whatever it is. It’s part of this business. We got to find a way to get the best eleven and their back-ups ready to play and that’s what we’re doing.”

That explanation stemmed off of a comment about the quarterback position. The Indianapolis Colts started the season with Matt Ryan at quarterback. Then they put in Sam Ehlinger, then back to Ryan. Sunday, Nick Foles was the back-up. Saturday says moving Foles up was all about building the best team possible. He’s unaware if Matt Ryan’s shoulder is truly hurt, and says he’ll leave that discussion up to the medical staff and Ryan.

The Colts enter their BYE week, with their next game set for Saturday, December 17th in Minnesota taking on the Vikings. Kickoff is 1 o’clock.