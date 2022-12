INDIANAPOLIS–A woman was hit and killed by someone else driving a car on Indy’s southeast side Monday morning around 6 o’clock.

IMPD says it happened at the intersection of East Raymond Street and Churchman Avenue, just east of South Keystone Avenue.

The driver stayed at the scene and has been talking to police.

Investigators don’t think drugs or alcohol were a factor, but they’re trying to figure out what caused the crash.