Greenwood Man Embezzles $14 Million

GREENWOOD, Ind. — One man from Greenwood is finally behind bars after stealing $14 million from his job.

Daniel Fruits, 47-years-old, was sentenced to six years in prison after using the money to buy countless, expensive goods and services and still was charged with more fraud after being arrested two years ago.

“Mr. Fruits stole an outrageous sum of money to fuel an extravagant lifestyle, concealing his crimes with years of lies and false documents,” said Zachary A. Myers, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “Complex economic crimes such as these devastate the finances and security of businesses and individuals. The serious prison sentence imposed today demonstrates that this U.S. Attorney’s Office, the FBI, IRS-CI, and all our law enforcement partners will work tirelessly to hold these criminals accountable.”

Fruits managed a trucking company in Greenwood and stole the millions during four and a half years. In 2015, a company in Kentucky was investing the $14 million into the company, but Fruits used false statements to steal it for himself.

He purchased multiple luxury sports cars like Ferraris and a Corvette, bought Rolex watches, guns, a show horse and a horse trailer alongside other farm equipment, and still had money to pay for private jet flights and escort services.

In 2019, the company asked Fruits to see the financial reports, but he created a fake letter from an accountant in Greenwood. When the company double checked by calling the accountant, they learned of the fraud and called the police.

Police began to investigate Fruits which showed more evidence of Fraud, where he tried to steal over $430,000 for a mortgage from a Fifth Third bank by giving fake documents. They also found he committed a title wash scheme to remove loans from a $70,000 truck.

After his arrest in 2020, a judge found that he had several violations of his pretrial release including having more fraud charges filed against him.

“Mr. Fruits put his personal greed ahead of loyalty to a company that had entrusted him with its money and used funds that were not his to finance a lavish lifestyle. Even after his arrest, the defendant still was intent on defrauding others for his personal gain,” said FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Herbert J. Stapleton. “The FBI and our partners will continue to investigate those who engage in these types of financial fraud and ensure they are held accountable.”

Fruits will spend six years in federal prison and will have to pay over $14,300,000 to the victims and $14,270,000 in a money judgement.