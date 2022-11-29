One Person Killed in Cumberland Shooting

CUMBERLAND, Ind.–A person was shot and killed early this morning in Cumberland.

Police say it happened on Elmtree Park Way, near 10th Street and North German Church Road, which is where they found one man shot at about 1:30. He later died. That is at the Elmtree Park Apartments.

“The victim succumbed to his injuries. Confirmed only one gunshot wound,” Cumberland Police Chief Suzanne Crooke-Woodland said in a statement to our news gathering partners at WISH-TV.

A person of interest was “detained and released” pending a review of the case by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police think this happened as a result of an argument between family members. They are still investigating.