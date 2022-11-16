First Monkeypox Death in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS–A person in Indiana has died from monkeypox and other health problems, said the Indiana Dept. of Health. It is the first death from the disease reported in the state.

The agency was not specific about where in the state the death occurred and no other information was given that might identify the location or the person.

“Although monkeypox cases in Indiana have declined significantly as a result of the availability of vaccine, it is important to remember that this disease is still circulating and can cause severe illness and death,” said State Health Commissioner Kris Box.

“Our hearts go out to the family of this Hoosier, and I encourage anyone who is at risk to protect themselves by getting vaccinated,” she said.

The symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, muscle aches and backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, and exhaustion, said the Dept. of Health website. The symptoms appear one to two weeks after exposure. Anyone who believes they have moneypox should contact their d