Trump Announces He Will Run Again in 2024

Former Donald Trump announced that he is running for president in 2024, marking his third bid for the White House.

The announcement was made during a speech at his Mar-a-Lago, Florida home. It did not come as a surprise to many as he had been hinting at it since leaving office in 2021.

“In order to make America great and glorious again. I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States,” Trump said Tuesday evening to a crowd of supporters.

“But just as a I promised in 2016, I am your voice. I am your voice. The Washington establishment wants to silence us, but we will not let them do that. What we have built together over the past six years is the greatest movement in history because it is not about politics. It’s about our love for this great country, America, and we’re not going to let it fail,” said Trump.

“I am running because I believe the world has not yet seen the true glory of what this nation can be. We have not reached that pinnacle, believe it or not,” he continued, blaming President Biden for the current state of the nation. “In fact, we can go very far. We’re going to have to go far first. We have to get out of this ditch. And once we’re out, you’ll see things that nobody imagined for any country. It’s called the United States of America. And it’s an incredible place.”

Trump first won the presidency in 2016 against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. If he is elected again, he would become the second president to retake the White House after having been ousted, a feat achieved by Grover Cleveland in 1892.