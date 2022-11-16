Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett to Seek Third and Final Term

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett says he’s running for a third and final term. He made the announcement Tuesday during a speech at City Market.

Hogsett mentioned his accomplishments as Mayor since stepping into office in 2016, but also said he wants to focus on the future of Indianapolis and help the city grow. That includes his violence reduction plan that he believes has already made the city safer. “We’ve already observed a 15% decrease in the number of criminal homicides and a 14% decrease in non-fatal shootings,” said Hogsett during his Tuesday night speech.

He also stressed that despite being a democrat, he’s focused on improving the city, not operating on party lines. Hogsett said both parties have worked together in the past and will continue to do so if he’s elected.

Democratic State Rep. Robin Shackleford announced she’s going to run for Indianapolis Mayor last week. Democrat voters will select a candidate in the May Primary.

Hogsett’s second term ends in 2023.