Child in Suitcase ID’d, His Mother is Wanted for Murder

SELLERSBURG, Ind. — The child who was found dead in a suitcase in rural Washington County in April has been identified as five-year-old Cairo Ammar Jordan, of Atlanta, Georgia.

Two suspects have been identified by Indiana State Police, with felony warrants issued for both.

“One for Dawn Elaine Coleman, 40 of Shreveport, Louisiana. Another for Dejuane Ludie Anderson, 37, of Atlanta, Georgia,” says Sgt. Carey Huls with Indiana State Police.

Dejuane Anderson is the mother of Cairo Jordan, and she’s wanted for murder. Indiana State Police looked for her in the Echo Park area of Los Angeles in the past week but have been unable to find her. She’s described as a Black female, 5 ft. 5, 130 lbs. Anderson was last known to be in Los Angeles. Sgt. Huls said she has also been in Houston, Las Vegas and San Diego since the investigation began.

Those charges are neglect of a dependent resulting in death, a level 1 felony, and obstruction of justice, a level 6 felony. Sgt. Huls says lead detective Matt Busick with the Washington County Sheriff’s Department traveled to San Francisco, California, where Coleman was found and arrested. She will be extradited back to Indiana within 30 days.

State Police say Dejuane Anderson’s last run-in with the law was just before Cairo was found in April. Anderson had been arrested in Kentucky for minor charges.

As for Cairo, it was a long road with “twists and turns” all throughout the investigation, says Sgt. Huls. But now his family has been notified, and now everyone knows the name of the boy that the people of Washington County buried under the name “Angel.”

“He was five-years-old at the time of his death,” says Sgt. Huls, “and Cairo would’ve turned six this past Monday on October 24th.”

The State Police Sellersburg post tip line is still open.