Indiana State Police K-9 Dies

STATEWIDE–State Police say they had to euthanize a K-9 recently because it contracted a “sudden illness.”

Zeus was an eight-year-old German Shepherd/Belgian Malinois mix. He spent last year with Sgt. Tyson Waldron on the Indiana Toll Road.

“Zeus was specifically trained in narcotics detection as well as suspect apprehension,” said Sgt Glen Fifield in a news release issued Wednesday.

Police say Zeus was responsible for the recovery of over $540,000 in fraudulent credit cards, 361 pounds of marijuana, 12 arrests, and the seizure of other illegal drugs.

“Zeus was previously with Sgt. Tyson Waldron (Ft. Wayne Post) for 5 years. Zeus came to ISP from Hungary and after completing his training he was originally partnered with Sgt. Waldron. Zeus originally retired because of Sgt. Waldron’s promotion, but circumstances changed, and Zeus was brought out of retirement and reassigned to Trp. Hensley. As one might expect, Zeus was more than happy to leave retirement and get back to work doing what he loved,” said Fifield.

Zeus was “humanely euthanized” October 14.