These Are The Top 10 Colleges & Universities in Indiana

WalletHub compared over 900 higher-education institutions in the U.S. based on 30 key measures grouped into seven categories, such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. The data set ranges from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary. WalletHub came up with this list of the top schools in Indiana. To view the entire report, click here.

Top 10 Colleges & Universities in Indiana

1. University of Notre Dame 6. Butler University 2. Wabash College 7. Hanover College 3. DePauw University 8. Indiana University-Bloomington 4. Purdue University-West Lafayette 9. Valparaiso University 5. Earlham College 10. Saint Mary’s College

With that in mind, here’s a closer look at some of the top schools and how each performed in certain metrics:

School Snapshot: University of Notre Dame (1 = Best; 12 = Average; 24 = Worst):

1 st – Admission Rate

– Admission Rate 24 th – Net Cost

– Net Cost 2 nd – Student-Faculty Ratio

– Student-Faculty Ratio 9 th – On-Campus Crime

– On-Campus Crime 7 th – Gender & Racial Diversity

– Gender & Racial Diversity 1 st – Graduation Rate

– Graduation Rate 1st – Post-Attendance Median Salary

School Snapshot: Wabash College (1 = Best; 12 = Average; 24 = Worst):

2 nd – Admission Rate

– Admission Rate 13 th – Net Cost

– Net Cost 2 nd – Student-Faculty Ratio

– Student-Faculty Ratio 15 th – On-Campus Crime

– On-Campus Crime 24 th – Gender & Racial Diversity

– Gender & Racial Diversity 3 rd – Graduation Rate

– Graduation Rate 4th – Post-Attendance Median Salary

School Snapshot: DePauw University (1 = Best; 12 = Average; 24 = Worst):