These Are The Top 10 Colleges & Universities in Indiana

WalletHub compared over 900 higher-education institutions in the U.S. based on 30 key measures grouped into seven categories, such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. The data set ranges from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary. WalletHub came up with this list of the top schools in Indiana. To view the entire report, click here.
Top 10 Colleges & Universities in Indiana
|1. University of Notre Dame
|6. Butler University
|2. Wabash College
|7. Hanover College
|3. DePauw University
|8. Indiana University-Bloomington
|4. Purdue University-West Lafayette
|9. Valparaiso University
|5. Earlham College
|10. Saint Mary’s College
With that in mind, here’s a closer look at some of the top schools and how each performed in certain metrics:
School Snapshot: University of Notre Dame (1 = Best; 12 = Average; 24 = Worst):
- 1st – Admission Rate
- 24th – Net Cost
- 2nd – Student-Faculty Ratio
- 9th – On-Campus Crime
- 7th – Gender & Racial Diversity
- 1st – Graduation Rate
- 1st – Post-Attendance Median Salary
School Snapshot: Wabash College (1 = Best; 12 = Average; 24 = Worst):
- 2nd – Admission Rate
- 13th – Net Cost
- 2nd – Student-Faculty Ratio
- 15th – On-Campus Crime
- 24th – Gender & Racial Diversity
- 3rd – Graduation Rate
- 4th – Post-Attendance Median Salary
School Snapshot: DePauw University (1 = Best; 12 = Average; 24 = Worst):
- 4th – Admission Rate
- 21st – Net Cost
- 2nd – Student-Faculty Ratio
- 23rd – On-Campus Crime
- 4th – Gender & Racial Diversity
- 3rd – Graduation Rate
- 5th – Post-Attendance Median Salary