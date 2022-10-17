HomeThe Side Piece

These Are The Top 10 Colleges & Universities in Indiana

Golden Dome on the campus of University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana

 “Early decision” college-application deadline is approaching on Nov. 1. With tuition and room and board at a four-year college costing around $23,000 – $52,000 per year, WalletHub released its 2023’s Best College & University Rankings report.

WalletHub compared over 900 higher-education institutions in the U.S. based on 30 key measures grouped into seven categories, such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. The data set ranges from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary. WalletHub came up with this list of the top schools in Indiana. To view the entire report, click here.

Top 10 Colleges & Universities in Indiana

1. University of Notre Dame 6. Butler University
2. Wabash College 7. Hanover College
3. DePauw University 8. Indiana University-Bloomington
4. Purdue University-West Lafayette 9. Valparaiso University
5. Earlham College 10. Saint Mary’s College

With that in mind, here’s a closer look at some of the top schools and how each performed in certain metrics:

Basilica Of University of Notre Dame, the golden Dome

Source: (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

School Snapshot: University of Notre Dame (1 = Best; 12 = Average; 24 = Worst):

  • 1st – Admission Rate
  • 24th – Net Cost
  • 2nd – Student-Faculty Ratio
  • 9th – On-Campus Crime
  • 7th – Gender & Racial Diversity
  • 1st – Graduation Rate
  • 1st – Post-Attendance Median Salary
Walkway entrance to campus at Wabash College in Crawfordsville Indiana

Source: Education Images / Getty

School Snapshot: Wabash College (1 = Best; 12 = Average; 24 = Worst):

  • 2nd – Admission Rate
  • 13th – Net Cost
  • 2nd – Student-Faculty Ratio
  • 15th – On-Campus Crime
  • 24th – Gender & Racial Diversity
  • 3rd – Graduation Rate
  • 4th – Post-Attendance Median Salary

School Snapshot: DePauw University (1 = Best; 12 = Average; 24 = Worst):

  • 4th – Admission Rate
  • 21st – Net Cost
  • 2nd – Student-Faculty Ratio
  • 23rd – On-Campus Crime
  • 4th – Gender & Racial Diversity
  • 3rd – Graduation Rate
  • 5th – Post-Attendance Median Salary

