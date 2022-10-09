Three People Get Banned from Greenwood Park Mall For One Year

GREENWOOD, Ind.–Three people have been banned from the Greenwood Park Mall for a year because they were carrying guns in the mall Saturday afternoon.

The Greenwood Police Department says those people were legally carrying the guns under Indiana State law and “at no time did the individuals display a weapon and the no threats were made.”

Police say one of the three people had a “high-capacity magazine” in his backpack. As they were standing in line at the food court, a spring-loaded magazine fell out of the backpack, which sent bullets across the floor.

None of the three people were arrested. Even though Hoosiers no longer need a permit to legally carry in the state, weapons are prohibited at all Simon mall properties based on the company’s code of conduct.

In July, three people were killed and two others were injured in a shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall. Police say the shooter was shot and killed by a man named Elisjsha Dicken, who was a legally armed bystander.