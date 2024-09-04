Top Three Finalists for Indiana Teacher of the Year Selected
STATEWIDE — The top three finalists for the next Indiana Teacher of the Year have been selected! The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) says Chet Dixon, Ellie Minogue, and Graciela Miranda are up for the honor, which will be awarded later this month. Dixon teaches special education, business management, reading development, and other subjects at Mooresville High School. According to the IDOE, more than 95% of his students graduate on time. Minogue serves as a fourth- and fifth-grade teacher at Klondike Elementary School in West Lafayette. She "believes that…each student enters the classroom with a different way of learning." And, Miranda helps kids at Pike High School in Indianapolis learn the English language. The IDOE notes, "She incorporates parent and community connections within her classroom," and "works to uplift her fellow Latinx educators." Essentially, the state's Teacher of the Year will be able to join a "network of exceptional teachers," and help their district attract statewide and national attention through "speaking engagements" and other "service."
1. Chet Dixon, Mooresville Consolidated School District
2. Ellie Minogue, Tippecanoe School Corporation
3. Graciela Miranda, Metropolitan School District of Pike Township
