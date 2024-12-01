Top Performers: Colts @ Patriots Week 13

Wow. What a game and what a weekend of football! So, let’s start by clearing the air, had Indy lost this game it was not only going to sting but also magnify the calls for some people in the Colts organization to be fired. It’s that plain and simple. But guess what, that didn’t happen, and you can thank Anthony Richardson for it. What a final drive by AR overcoming a sketchy defense and little help from his skill position group.If you’re scoring at home that’s now two game-winning drives in the last three games for the second year QB. We’ll do a deeper dive Monday on The Wake-Up Call but, for now, check out your Top Performers below…

1. Anthony Richardson Source: Getty Where else could I even start? That's repetitive, no need to answer.

Which NFL Player Has The Most Super Bowl Appearances But seriously, what about AR? I'll give out the qualifier like we always do to not simply read his box score. There's more to his game than what shows up there. For instance, AR had to overcome big drops by AD Mitchell and Kylen Granson and a leaky defense that allowed over 400 total yards to the putrid Patriots and lost the time of possession battle by almost 10 minutes. But with 5:34 on the clock and their season on the line AR led a 19 play, 80-yard drive capped off by his 2-point conversion power run up the middle. During the drive AR used his feet for big gains and dropped in several big time throws that weren't always held onto. He was everything you want from a maturing 2nd year QB. In all, AR finished 12/24 for 109 yards and 2TD/2INT. He also ran for 48 yards and a TD on 9 carries. But his play in the clutch is what we'll all remember from this Sunday.

2. Jonathan Taylor Source: Getty I thought today was a sneaky good game for Taylor. Sure, he had 96 yards on 25 carries, but it was his catch in the 1st quarter that caught my eye. I’ve been begging for the Colts to get their RB involved in the passing game or go find someone who can help in that department. And while it was the one and only catch by an RB all day at least it went for 6. I cannot also stress enough the importance of Steichen continuing to keep Taylor involved. Last week against the Lions he had 1 touch in the 2nd half, today he had 16!! Plus, you saw on that 2-point conversion that the defense had to worry about Taylor even though ultimately AR pulled it and ran it up the gut. Keeping Taylor involved is a must for this Colts offense.

3. Shane Steichen Source: Getty I debated whether to include Steichen or not but given the composure showed by his young QB, the dedication to Taylor and the run game, and the BALLS it showed to go for 2 at the end…he couldn’t be left out. Seriously, your season is on the line, and you just went on an 8o yard TD drive and all you need is an extra point from pro bowl kicker and you’re off to OT. But Steichen knew he couldn’t trust his defense and had to wonder if he had one more offensive drive in his team. In the end, he made the right call and the Colts’s playoff chances are still alive.

4. Zaire Franklin Source: Getty While I was tempted to omit players from the defense on my list, I realized I had to include Zaire. We’ll get to his final stat line in a minute but in a game lacking much help from that side of the ball Zaire finally made play. Here’s the scenario…it was getting to be late 3rd quarter, and the Patriots were inside the 10 (again). Maye fired to the end zone and Zaire got his hand on the ball, it tipped up in the air, and Julian Blackmon made the interception. That not only stopped a promising drive but, in the end, could’ve been the difference between a win or loss. In the end, Zaire’s stat line read 12 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and that pass deflection.