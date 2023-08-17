Listen Live
Top 5 Mouth-Watering & Comforting, Beloved Indiana Recipes

Published on August 17, 2023

Pieces of fried pork meat on a plate

Source: Valeriy Lushchikov / Getty

The cost of eating has skyrocketed. But we gotta do it…so how about some all-time favorite Indiana recipes. If you’re gonna spend the money, make it yummy!

Hotschedules, a company into restaurant and hospitality software, did a study that gave us a peek into how Americans eat. Turns out, dining out was a big thing, with a whopping 56% of folks eating out or getting takeout two to three times a week. No surprise, really, since there are over a million restaurants across the US.

But times have taken a turn, and groceries are getting pricier, especially with inflation doing its thing. With tighter budgets and things costing more, many are cooking at home. Suddenly, the kitchen is like a stage for our culinary adventures, where we cook up more than just meals – we cook up creativity. Plus, we’re trying to make that dollar stretch!

Allrecipes has a huge collection of over 3,000 recipes from every state. Stacker – the folks who round up cool stuff – went through Allrecipes’ stash and picked out Indiana’s favorites.

Top 5 Beloved Indiana Recipes:

1. Rueben Sandwich

The Rueben Source:Getty
Reuben Sandwich II

– Prep: 15 minutes
– Cook: 10 minutes
– Total: 25 minutes
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 sandwiches
– Number of ingredients: 6
– Read more about the recipe here

2. Breaded Pork Tenderloin

Frying Breaded Pork Tenderloin Source:Getty
Breaded Pork Tenderloin

– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 8
– Read more about the recipe here

3. Sugar Cream Pie

High angle view of food in plate on table,United States,USA Source:Getty
Sugar Cream Pie

– Prep: 30 minutes
– Cook: 30 minutes
– Additional: 1 hr
– Total: 2 hrs
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 1 9-inch pie
– Number of ingredients: 8
– Read more about the recipe here

4. Hoosier Daddy Chili

A wooden bowl of delicious nomemade Chili Source:Getty
Justin’s Hoosier Daddy Chili

– Prep: 5 minutes
– Cook: 1 hr 5 minutes
– Total: 1 hr 10 minutes
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 12
– Read more about the recipe here

5. Indiana Potato salad

Salad mayonnaise. Potato salad with mayonnaise. Traditional salad with cooked vegetables, meat or sausage and mayonnaise. Source:Getty
Indiana Potato Salad

– Prep: 15 minutes
– Cook: 1 hr
– Total: 1 hr 15 minutes
– Servings: 16
– Yield: 16 servings
– Number of ingredients: 5
– Read more about the recipe here

