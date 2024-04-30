ICYMI: Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter “Free and protected speech is very different than hate speech”

The College Student “Protests” have been spreading around the country like wildfire. The protests have come home here to Indiana. The Indiana State Police has received its share of criticism for its handling of the situation on IU’s Bloomington Campus:

Bloomington Mayor ‘stands’ with protestors, criticizes IU and state police’s handling of the situation (fox59.com)

Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter joined Tony Katz yesterday on his syndicated afternoon show to discuss.

As a non-believer of prohibitions of “hate speech” Tony asked Carter what his concept “hate speech” is.

Katz:

There’s a difference between the idea of someone being a bigot ala Louis Farrakhan versus someone saying, “death to all Jews”. Are you saying that latter is what was happening on the campus IU, in Bloomington, Indiana?

Carter:

Yes, it absolutely was. And large part, at least from my perspective being driven by faculty that was there… I appreciate their voice, but I don’t appreciate the rhetoric and the intent to kill all Jewish people.

Katz:

Are you crossing the line from going from the job description into the political? Or is this you having a discussion of what it is other people are instigating? And how that’s a problem for your team.

Carter:

No, I should never cross that line Tony, and I won’t… Our job is to maintain some type of civilized existence, and a civilized society, whether we agree or disagree. But we have a responsibility to all people, to all the people on campus, to all of the voices… All I wanted to do ask them to “please slow this down, let’s figure out a way to where we can coexist here, and I think there’s a way.” But they wanted no part of that.

The conversation continued, and can be heard in full here:

The blowback against law enforcement by students and the media is predictable. It’s a “Damn if you do, damn if you don’t”.

If the police go in and break up the disturbances, they’re infringing on “free speech”. If they don’t go in, and violence breaks out, they would be blamed for allowing students to be harmed.

As the “protests” continue on throughout the nation, Tony Katz and the Morning News will keep you informed.

