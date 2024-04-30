Original Farmers’ Market Kicks Off Wednesday in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — It is almost time for the Original Farmers’ Market to kick off for the season in Indianapolis!
This year, the market will be held on Monument Circle each Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., starting tomorrow. It will then run through October 2nd.
The event has traditionally been held at the City Market on East Market Street. But, as that space is currently closed, vendors will instead sell their goods from booths on the Circle’s southwest quadrant.
Get additional information here.
