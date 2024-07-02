Listen Live
Top 10 Best Olympians Of All Time

Published on July 2, 2024

Top 10 Best Olympians Of All Time

The history of the Olympic Games is steeped in tales of extraordinary athletic prowess, sportsmanship, and indomitable spirit.

From ancient origins in Olympia to the modern spectacles that captivate billions around the globe, the Olympics have served as a stage for remarkable individuals to showcase their talents and stand out to the world in the moment of doing so.

Every four years, the world witness’ athletes from diverse backgrounds push the boundaries of human potential as they

dream big and reach for the stars to be known as the best in the world.

Cehck out the 10 competitors shown below who are legends that have become one with excellence, who know how to perform on the grandest stage, and will be a staple in sporting history for decades to come.

1. Michael Phelps – USA – 28 Olympic Medals

Michael Phelps - USA - 28 Olympic Medals Source:Getty

Gold Medals: 23

Silver Medals: 3

Bronze Medal: 2

2. Larissa Latynina – Ukraine – 18 Olympic Medals

Larissa Latynina - Ukraine - 18 Olympic Medals Source:Getty

Gold Medals: 9

Silver Medals: 5

Bronze Medals: 4

3. Paavo Nurmi – Finland – 12 Olympic Medals

Paavo Nurmi - Finland - 12 Olympic Medals Source:Getty

Gold Medals: 9

Silver Medals: 3

Bronze Medals: 0

4. Mark Spitz – USA – 11 Olympic Medals

Mark Spitz - USA - 11 Olympic Medals Source:Getty

Gold Medals: 9

Silver Medals: 1

Bronze Medals: 1

5. Carl lewis – USA – 10 Olympic Medals

Carl lewis - USA - 10 Olympic Medals Source:Getty

Gold Medals: 9

Silver Medals: 1

Bronze Medals: 0

6. Birgit Fischer – Germany – 12 Olympic Medals

Birgit Fischer - Germany - 12 Olympic Medals Source:Getty

Gold Medals: 8

Silver Medals: 4

Bronze Medals: 0

7. Sawao Kato – Japan – 12 Olympic Medals

Sawao Kato - Japan - 12 Olympic Medals Source:Getty

Gold Medals: 8

Silver Medals: 3

Bronze Medals: 1

8. Jenny Thompson – USA – 12 Olympic Medals

Jenny Thompson - USA - 12 Olympic Medals Source:Getty

Gold Medals: 8

Silver Medals: 3

Bronze Medals: 1

9. Matt Biondi – USA – 11 Olympic Medals

Matt Biondi - USA - 11 Olympic Medals Source:Getty

Gold Medals: 8

Silver Medals: 2

Bronze Medals: 1

10. Usain Bolt – Jamaica – 8 Olympic Medals

Usain Bolt - Jamaica - 8 Olympic Medals Source:Getty

Gold Medals: 8

Silver Medals: 0

Bronze Medals: 0

