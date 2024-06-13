Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz Today 1st Hr: SCOTUS Mifepristone ruling, Jerome Powell, Chinese CCTV cameras in Amsterdam, Cannons for sale?

Published on June 13, 2024

Tony Katz Today 1st Hr: 

ABOUT THE SHOW 

Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis 

What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind. 

 

1. What to know about mifepristone after Supreme Court strikes down legal challenge to abortion pill

Morning After Pill and abortion pill Source:Getty

What to know about mifepristone after Supreme Court strikes down legal challenge to abortion pill
https://abcnews.go.com/Health/mifepristone-after-supreme-court-strikes-legal-challenge-abortion/story?id=111091846

2. Capitol police tackle Hamas/Palestinian supporters from ruining the congressional baseball game

3. Fed Chair Powell Tempers Market Excitement: ‘We Want To Gain Further Confidence’ On Inflation

Fed Chair Jerome Powell Holds An News Conference On Interest Rates Source:Getty

 

Fed Chair Powell Tempers Market Excitement: ‘We Want To Gain Further Confidence’ On Inflation | Markets Insider (businessinsider.com)

4. Amsterdam to stop using Chinese CCTV cameras

CCTV camera in city Source:Getty

Amsterdam to stop using Chinese CCTV cameras (brusselstimes.com)

5. Plaza de Espana

Plaza de Espana Source:Getty

