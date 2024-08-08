Listen Live
Close
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 8/8/24: Indy Animal Care Workers Fired For Checking Adopter Criminal History, Kamala Harris Heckled In Detroit, Trump Should Not Have A Presser

Published on August 8, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM   

1. Indy animal care workers fired for checking adopter criminal history

Indy animal care workers fired for checking adopter criminal history
Source: Getty

Indy animal care workers fired for checking adopter criminal history – Indianapolis News | Indiana Weather | Indiana Traffic | WISH-TV | (wishtv.com)

2. Muslim and anti-Israel protesters heckled Kamala Harris at her large rally Detroit

3. Fill Up On The News

Fill Up On The News
Source: Getty

4. We don't need a Donald Trump press conference today

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close