Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 7/19/24: Reporting going on at IndyStar? Todd Rokita, Hogsett’s Former Deputy Mayor in Hot Water, Gershkovich Convicted in Russia, Secret Service Appalled

Published on July 19, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
1. Is there actual reporting going on at IndyStar?

Listen:

2. Todd Rokita talks about Trump's emotional acceptance speech last night

Source: Getty

Listen:

3. Global IT Outage Affects Airlines, Banks And Retailers

Source: Getty

 

 

4. Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett's former No, 2, Thomas Cook, groomed and sexually harassed younger employees over the course of a decade, his accusers told IndyStar.

Source: Getty

Listen:

reference:

‘I kept saying no’: Women accuse top Hogsett aide of preying on subordinates for years (yahoo.com)

5. Gershkovich convicted in Russia

Source: Getty

6. Secret Service says it's appalled by DEI rhetoric against women agents after Trump rally shooting

Source: Getty

Listen:

reference:

Secret Service says it’s appalled by DEI rhetoric against women agents after Trump rally shooting (msn.com)

