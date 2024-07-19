Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 7/19/24: Reporting going on at IndyStar? Todd Rokita, Hogsett’s Former Deputy Mayor in Hot Water, Gershkovich Convicted in Russia, Secret Service Appalled
1. Is there actual reporting going on at IndyStar?
2. Todd Rokita talks about Trump's emotional acceptance speech last night
3. Global IT Outage Affects Airlines, Banks And Retailers
4. Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett's former No, 2, Thomas Cook, groomed and sexually harassed younger employees over the course of a decade, his accusers told IndyStar.
‘I kept saying no’: Women accuse top Hogsett aide of preying on subordinates for years (yahoo.com)
5. Gershkovich convicted in Russia
6. Secret Service says it's appalled by DEI rhetoric against women agents after Trump rally shooting
Secret Service says it’s appalled by DEI rhetoric against women agents after Trump rally shooting (msn.com)
