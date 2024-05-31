Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 5/31/24: Trump verdict, Subsurface, Mike Braun, The Economy is in an odd and awkward place, Canadian Govt doesn’t want Canadians to Vacation, Worst Headline of the Day

Published on May 31, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio 

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Trump verdict

Trump New York Manhattan Criminal Court Source:Getty

2. Subsurface is back

Cool Trendy Abstract Hip Hop Urban Street Art Graffiti Style Vector Illustration Background Template Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Subsurface is back – https://www.ibj.com/articles/subsurface-street-art-festival-stages-a-comeback-in-fountain-square?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-carousel

3. Mike Braun joins the show to talk about the Trump verdict

Mike Braun Source:Getty

Listen:

4. The Economy is in an odd and awkward place

Man with an empty wallet. Source:Getty

Listen:

5. Good news, kids! You can take a summer funtime vacation where you’re locked in a car for 10 consecutive days nonstop with no bathroom breaks!

6. Worst Headline of the Day

Bird flu virus outbreak, Avian influenza, infectious disease spreading to mammals and humans, sick duck Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Worst Headline of the Day – https://abcnews.go.com/Health/2nd-human-case-bird-flu-confirmed-michigan-bringing/story?id=110684738

Trending
TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-JUSTICE-COURT-TRUMP
Editorial Staff

Trump Found Guilty: Hoosiers Respond

US-crime-shooting
Producer Karl

The mayor of Indianapolis, Joe Hogsett and the deputy mayor, Dan Parker are duplicitous terrible people.

Child Dies in Accident
Staff

IMPD: Child Dies in Accident on Indy’s South Side

Representative Joe Hogsett
Producer Karl

Why are so many people so incurious about Joe Hogsett going rogue?

Anderson Police Officers
Donnie Burgess

Four Anderson Officers Recognized for Saving Woman in River

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close