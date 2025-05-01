Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 5/1/25: Why Tara Hastings no longer has an agent, Jen Psaki says that Trump’s 2nd term is worse than she thought it would be, Gabbard shuts down DEI slush fund, IU student charged with intimidation of IU Board of Trustees, Trump tariffs, Rubio announces that he found DOZENS of files kept by Joe Biden’s State Department that classified American citizens as “vectors of disinformation” — with the intention of censoring them
1. Why Tara Hastings no longer has an agent
2. Jen Psaki says that Trump's 2nd term is worse than she thought it would be
3. Gabbard shuts down DEI slush fund
Gabbard shuts down DEI slush fund – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2025/apr/30/tulsi-gabbard-shuts-office-slush-fund-dei/
4. IU student charged with intimidation of IU Board of Trustees
5. Tariff rollout was terrible, but focusing on deals with India, Japan and S Korea and pressuring China is moving in the right direction
6. Rubio announces that he found DOZENS of files kept by Joe Biden's State Department that classified American citizens as "vectors of disinformation" — with the intention of censoring them.
