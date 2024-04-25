Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 4/25/24: AOC, Biden Cap Gains Tax, Thursday Music Moment, Protesters move on Gov Mansion

Published on April 25, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  

1. AOC is terrible

2. Biden Capital Gains Rate Proposal: 44.6%? Economist Matt Will joins to discuss.

Biden Addresses Building Trades Union Conference After Endorsement Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Biden Capital Gains Rate Proposal: 44.6%? (forbes.com)

3. Pro Hamas “Protesters” headed for the Gov Mansion

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb speaks to guests at the 2023... Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Pro-Palestinian Protestors Block Traffic Along Meridian Street (wibc.com)

4. Tony Katz Thursday Music Moments

Band – Steve Miller Band
Song – Abracadabra
Album – Abracadabra
Year – 1982

5. Pro-Palestinian protestors in Indianapolis

Pro-Palestinian protestors Source:other

Today’s protest is small, but if not stopped (with force) they will get bigger. 

Listen:

 

