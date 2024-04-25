Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 4/25/24: AOC, Biden Cap Gains Tax, Thursday Music Moment, Protesters move on Gov Mansion

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. AOC is terrible
2. Biden Capital Gains Rate Proposal: 44.6%? Economist Matt Will joins to discuss.Source:Getty
Listen:
reference:
3. Pro Hamas “Protesters” headed for the Gov MansionSource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
Pro-Palestinian Protestors Block Traffic Along Meridian Street (wibc.com)
4. Tony Katz Thursday Music Moments
Band – Steve Miller Band
Song – Abracadabra
Album – Abracadabra
Year – 1982
5. Pro-Palestinian protestors in IndianapolisSource:other
Today’s protest is small, but if not stopped (with force) they will get bigger.
Listen: