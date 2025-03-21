Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 3/21/25: Caitlin Clark IS the WNBA, Micah Beckwith wants $6M for faith based initiatives, Heathrow airport closed, Xi stealing money from the Chinese, MSM calling for a lone wolf

Published on March 21, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
1. Caitlin Clark IS the WNBA

Caitlin Clark IS the WNBA
Source: Getty

2. Beckwith asks lawmakers for $6M for 'faith-based initiatives'

Beckwith asks lawmakers for $6M for 'faith-based initiatives'
Source: Micah Beckwith

Which faith? 

Beckwith asks lawmakers for $6M for ‘faith-based initiatives’

3. Fire At Electricity Substation Grounds Flights To And From Heathrow For The Day

Fire At Electricity Substation Grounds Flights To And From Heathrow For The Day
Source: Getty

4. U.S. intel says China's Xi Jinping holds $1 billion in hidden wealth through family

U.S. intel says China's Xi Jinping holds $1 billion in hidden wealth through family
Source: Getty

U.S. intel says China’s Xi Jinping holds $1 billion in hidden wealth through family – Washington Times

5. MSM calling for a lone wolf

MSM calling for a lone wolf
Source: Getty

