Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 12/29/25: Affordability for Gen Z is a real issue. Liberal white women are terrible. The U.S. economy grew at a blistering 4.3% annual pace in the third quarter. Tony is redeemed on Redemption Monday. 

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio

Catch the show in its entirety here:

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM

1. Affordability for Gen Z is a real issue Yes. It’s the economy, stupid – https://thefederalist.com/2025/12/23/what-issues-do-gen-z-conservatives-care-about-most-i-asked-amfest/ 2. Liberal white women are terrible 3. The U.S. economy grew at a blistering 4.3% annual pace in the third quarter 4. Tony is redeemed on Redemption Monday