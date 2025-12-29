Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 12/29/25: Affordability for Gen Z is a real issue. Liberal white women are terrible. The U.S. economy grew at a blistering 4.3% annual pace in the third quarter. Tony is redeemed on Redemption Monday. 

Published on December 29, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  

1. Affordability for Gen Z is a real issue

Yes. It’s the economy, stupid – https://thefederalist.com/2025/12/23/what-issues-do-gen-z-conservatives-care-about-most-i-asked-amfest/

2. Liberal white women are terrible

3. The U.S. economy grew at a blistering 4.3% annual pace in the third quarter

4. Tony is redeemed on Redemption Monday

