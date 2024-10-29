Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 10/29/24: Nevada Will Count Votes 3 Days After Election, Walz Has Game With CCP Gal, John Schmitz, Tony needs private plane, Leftists Are Constantly Trying to call out a Lone Wolf

Published on October 29, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
1. Nevada will count votes without postmarks for three days after the election

Source: Getty

Nevada will count votes without postmarks for three days after the election – https://www.fox5vegas.com/2024/10/28/nevada-supreme-court-rules-count-mail-ballots-without-postmarks-days-after-election-day/

2. Tim Walz had secret fling with daughter of top Chinese Communist official

Source: Getty

Kamala Harris’ VP choice Tim Walz had secret fling with daughter of top Chinese Communist official during teaching stint in China | Daily Mail Online

3. John Schmitz joins show to talk about his race against Andre Carson

Source: John Schmitz

4. Tony needs private plane

Source: Getty

5. Leftists have consistently tried to call out a lone wolf

