Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 1/8/26: President Trump threatens to CUT OFF major defense contractor RAYTHEON because they are enriching themselves over America. Iran threatens the US. Russian flagged Venezuelan ship seized by US. Trump pulls U.S. out of dozens of treaties and organizations. Thursday Music Moment: Rapper’s Delight. Kung Fu TV Theme song. Andre Carson’s despicable comments. 

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
Catch the show in its entirety here:
1. President Trump threatens to CUT OFF major defense contractor RAYTHEON because they are enriching themselves over America
2. Iran threatens the US
3. Russian flagged Venezuelan ship seized by US
4. Trump pulls U.S. out of dozens of treaties and organizations
5. Thursday Music Moment: Rapper’s Delight
6. Kung Fu TV Theme song
Tony gets!
7. Andre Carson’s despicable comments
