Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 1/8/26: President Trump threatens to CUT OFF major defense contractor RAYTHEON because they are enriching themselves over America. Iran threatens the US. Russian flagged Venezuelan ship seized by US. Trump pulls U.S. out of dozens of treaties and organizations. Thursday Music Moment: Rapper’s Delight. Kung Fu TV Theme song. Andre Carson’s despicable comments. 

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio

Catch the show in its entirety here:

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM

1. President Trump threatens to CUT OFF major defense contractor RAYTHEON because they are enriching themselves over America 2. Iran threatens the US 3. Russian flagged Venezuelan ship seized by US 4. Trump pulls U.S. out of dozens of treaties and organizations 5. Thursday Music Moment: Rapper’s Delight 6. Kung Fu TV Theme song Tony gets! 7. Andre Carson’s despicable comments