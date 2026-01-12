Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 1/12/26: Golden Globes out of touch with the rest of America. If you’re going to the IU – Miami game, you’re going to pay a lot. Jerome Powell under investigation. Redemption Monday: Kate & Allie 

Published on January 12, 2026

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  

1. Golden Globes out of touch with the rest of America

2. If you’re going to the IU – Miami game, you’re going to pay a lot

3. Jerome Powell under investigation

4. Redemption Monday: Kate & Allie

