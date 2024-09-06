Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 9/6/24: Holcomb in Ukraine, Tenet Media, Joe Tells The Truth About The “Inflation Reduction Act”, Hogsett’s Cesspool Govt
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio Catch the show in its entirety here: Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Understanding why Holcomb went to Ukraine
https://www.ibj.com/articles/holcomb-ukraine-agreement-expands-potential-of-economic-defense-strides?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-headlines
2. What's up with this Tenet Media Story?
3. Joe Biden admits that the "Inflation Reduction Act" was never about inflation
4. The 14 year old shooter in Georgia
The 14 year old shooter in Georgia – https://www.foxnews.com/us/who-georgia-school-shooter-what-we-know
5. Why do we know about the 14 yr old GA Shooter, but nothing about the Chicago train shooter
4 people shot and killed on Chicago-area Blue Line train, suspect in custody – CBS Chicago (cbsnews.com)
6. Indianapolis government is a cesspool, and Democrat Joe Hogsett is to blame for all of it
Indianapolis government is a cesspool, and Democrat Joe Hogsett is to blame for all of it – https://wibc.com/436426/city-employee-fired-for-violating-workplace-harassment-policy/
….he’s been the mayor for 10 years. He allowed this culture to go on unchecked. How is it not his fault?
More from WIBC 93.1 FM