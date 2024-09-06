Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 9/6/24: Holcomb in Ukraine, Tenet Media, Joe Tells The Truth About The “Inflation Reduction Act”, Hogsett’s Cesspool Govt

Published on September 6, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
1. Understanding why Holcomb went to Ukraine

Source: Getty

https://www.ibj.com/articles/holcomb-ukraine-agreement-expands-potential-of-economic-defense-strides?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-headlines

2. What's up with this Tenet Media Story?

Source: Getty

3. Joe Biden admits that the "Inflation Reduction Act" was never about inflation

4. The 14 year old shooter in Georgia

Source: Getty

The 14 year old shooter in Georgia – https://www.foxnews.com/us/who-georgia-school-shooter-what-we-know

5. Why do we know about the 14 yr old GA Shooter, but nothing about the Chicago train shooter

Source: Getty

4 people shot and killed on Chicago-area Blue Line train, suspect in custody – CBS Chicago (cbsnews.com)

6. Indianapolis government is a cesspool, and Democrat Joe Hogsett is to blame for all of it

Source: Getty

Indianapolis government is a cesspool, and Democrat Joe Hogsett is to blame for all of it – https://wibc.com/436426/city-employee-fired-for-violating-workplace-harassment-policy/

….he’s been the mayor for 10 years. He allowed this culture to go on unchecked. How is it not his fault?

