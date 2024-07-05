Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 7/5/24: Great Replacement Theory, McDonalds “Chef”, Celeb Shrink, Kamala Harris, Gavin Newsom, Florida Man, Hawk Tua Girl

Published on July 5, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Craig Collins in for Tony Katz 

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio 

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Great Replacement Theory at Play in UK Elections?

Keir Starmer Is UK's New Prime Minister After Labour's Landslide Election Victory Source:Getty

Listen:

2. McDonalds “Chef” explains why their burgers don’t go bad

AUSTRALIA-BIRDS-MCDONALDS Source:Getty

3. Celebrity psychologist loses his license after damning texts reveal he had affair with client

Listen:

4. Kamala introduces Biden as the VP

TOPSHOT-US-HOLIDAY-POLITICS-INDEPENDENCE-BIDEN Source:Getty

5. Governor Newsom defends Biden

California Governor Newsom Campaigns For President Biden In Michigan Source:Getty

Listen:

6. KJP says Biden is as “sharp as ever”

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Fielded Questions On President Biden's Health For A Second Straight Day. Source:Getty

Listen:

7. Florida man uses a gator to open a beer can

8. Cameraman of Hawk Tua Girl is upset that he isn’t famous too

Person operating professional video camera indoors Source:Getty

Listen:

Trending
South Bend Downtown Aerial View 5 10 items
WIBC Staff

Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Indiana

Muir Mugshots
Kurt Darling

Bryson Muir Has Been Found, Parents Taken Into Custody and Held Without Bond

ISP Trooper Bailey
Donnie Burgess

Fallen First Responders Program Pays off ISP Trooper’s Mortgage

Logo Photo Illustration
Kurt Darling

Porn Hub To Block Access In Indiana Once New State Law Takes Effect

Crash Scene
Ryan Hedrick

Crash and Shooting Incident on Indy’s Northwest Side

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close