Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 5/31/24: Artificial Intelligence, Victoria Spartz, Robert Deniro, What’s your plan?

Published on May 31, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

1. If it wasn’t for AI, this market would be worse.

Businessman holds a AI globe. Connecting and using artificial intelligence technology with humans. Businessman concept and modern technology. Source:Getty

2. Victoria Spartz joins the show to talk about the Trump verdict

Capitol Hill Source:Getty

3. National Association of Broadcasters rescinds De Niro award following Trump courthouse presser

"Ezra" New York Premiere - Arrivals Source:Getty

4. What’s your plan? We’re going to fight and vote!

Close up, side of voting booths, with clear view of vote wording and flag Source:Getty

