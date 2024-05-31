Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 5/31/24: Artificial Intelligence, Victoria Spartz, Robert Deniro, What’s your plan?

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. If it wasn’t for AI, this market would be worse.Source:Getty
Listen:
2. Victoria Spartz joins the show to talk about the Trump verdictSource:Getty
Listen:
3. National Association of Broadcasters rescinds De Niro award following Trump courthouse presserSource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
National Association of Broadcasters rescinds De Niro award following Trump courthouse presser (thehill.com)
4. What’s your plan? We’re going to fight and vote!Source:Getty
Listen: