Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 12/29/25: Colts always find a way to lose. Trump speaks with Zelensky at Mar-a-Lago. Rare 150 Year Old Authentic 1875 State of Indiana Map. Trump attack on ISIS in Nigeria on Christmas day

Published on December 29, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio 

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

 

1. Colts always find a way to lose

JMV joins to discuss. 

2. Trump speaks with Zelensky at Mar-a-Lago

here’s the popcorn moment

Somali teen says we’re on stolen land

3. Rare 150 Year Old Authentic 1875 State of Indiana Map

4. Trump attack on ISIS in Nigeria on Christmas day

Related Tags

indianapolis
More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close