Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 12/29/25: Colts always find a way to lose. Trump speaks with Zelensky at Mar-a-Lago. Rare 150 Year Old Authentic 1875 State of Indiana Map. Trump attack on ISIS in Nigeria on Christmas day

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio

Catch the show in its entirety here:

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM

1. Colts always find a way to lose JMV joins to discuss. 2. Trump speaks with Zelensky at Mar-a-Lago here’s the popcorn moment Somali teen says we’re on stolen land 3. Rare 150 Year Old Authentic 1875 State of Indiana Map 4. Trump attack on ISIS in Nigeria on Christmas day