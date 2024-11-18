Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 11/18/24: JMV joins to talk about the Colts Win! Pollster Selzer Resigns, AOC: No Doesn’t Mean No, Wrestling Belt For Sale, Bucks County Dems Cheating

I said what I said: Ann Selzer’s Iowa poll was either fraud or desperation. Now she’s retiring – https://www.desmoinesregister.com/story/opinion/columnists/2024/11/17/ann-selzer-conducts-iowa-poll-ending-election-polling-moving-to-other-opportunities/76334909007/

5. Pennsylvania Democrats are actively and openly cheating to win the US senate race for Bob Casey

Pennsylvania Democrats are actively and openly cheating to win the US senate race for Bob Casey – https://www.foxnews.com/politics/pennsylvania-democrats-openly-admit-counting-illegal-ballots-mccormick-casey-race?intcmp=tw_fnc

….the DOJ has done nothing. Josh Shapiro has done nothing. Media doesn’t report on this cheating. Democrats need to lose year after year after year, because they will never quit in their demand for power.