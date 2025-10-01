Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 10/1/25: Drama in Carmel. Pope Leo XIV praises President Trump’s Peace Plan for Gaza. Hopes that Hamas takes the deal. Senator Hawley corners Gregory Jackson, the former executive director of the Community Justice Action Fund, about his organization advocating for defunding the police. It’s not dirty, I swear. 5 dead in 16 hrs. IMPD says violence is down

Published on October 1, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  

1. Drama in Carmel

Carmel mayor alleges councilors harassed city employees; councilors

2. Pope Leo XIV praises President Trump’s Peace Plan for Gaza. Hopes that Hamas takes the deal

Senator Hawley corners Gregory Jackson, the former executive director of the Community Justice Action Fund, about his organization advocating for defunding the police.

3. It’s not dirty, I swear

4. 5 dead in 16 hrs. IMPD says violence is down

IMPD Chief Source:WISH-TV

