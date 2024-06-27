Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 6/27/24: Indy Eleven Are Screwed Out Of A Stadium, Tonight’s Debate, Ancient Viking Penis Hammerstone, Border Is Not Safe

Published on June 27, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  

1. And just like that, the Indy Eleven are screwed out of a stadium

City-County Council chamber Source:other

reference:

And just like that, the Indy Eleven are screwed out of a stadium – https://wibc.com/385315/city-planners-give-final-approval-for-mls-stadium-tax-district/

….and no one knows who this ownership group is. No one has ever proven that MLS won’t play at Diamond Chain. And no one has any clue if Indy will get a franchise.

2. How CNN will run the Debate

Preparations Underway In Atlanta For First Presidential Debate Source:Getty

3. Will Joe Be Hopped Up On Anything During The Debate?

State of the Union address before a joint session of Congress Source:Getty

4. Ancient Viking Penis Hammerstone on the Marketplace

Viking Warrior Man Strong Mascot Face in Helmet Source:Getty

5. The Border Is Not Safe

Migrants At The US-Mexico Border Source:Getty

The Border Is Not Safe – https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/immigration/border-coverage/migrants-smuggled-isis-network/

…..border crossings are down. So, do we see that rules and enforcement work? – https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/immigration/border-coverage/border-encounters-down-more-than-40-after-biden-asylum-order/

House has amendment to not pay Secretary Mayorkas – https://www.foxnews.com/politics/house-votes-defund-mayorkas-salary-dhs-funding-bill

