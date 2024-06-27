Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 6/27/24: Indy Eleven Are Screwed Out Of A Stadium, Tonight’s Debate, Ancient Viking Penis Hammerstone, Border Is Not Safe

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
1. And just like that, the Indy Eleven are screwed out of a stadiumSource:other
And just like that, the Indy Eleven are screwed out of a stadium – https://wibc.com/385315/city-planners-give-final-approval-for-mls-stadium-tax-district/
….and no one knows who this ownership group is. No one has ever proven that MLS won’t play at Diamond Chain. And no one has any clue if Indy will get a franchise.
2. How CNN will run the DebateSource:Getty
3. Will Joe Be Hopped Up On Anything During The Debate?Source:Getty
4. Ancient Viking Penis Hammerstone on the MarketplaceSource:Getty
5. The Border Is Not SafeSource:Getty
The Border Is Not Safe – https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/immigration/border-coverage/migrants-smuggled-isis-network/
…..border crossings are down. So, do we see that rules and enforcement work? – https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/immigration/border-coverage/border-encounters-down-more-than-40-after-biden-asylum-order/
House has amendment to not pay Secretary Mayorkas – https://www.foxnews.com/politics/house-votes-defund-mayorkas-salary-dhs-funding-bill