Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 5/12/25: US and China have reached a temporary trade deal, Ceasefire with India and Pakistan is not going great, Living hostage released by Hamas, Inside MAGA's fight for "Western civilization", Pacers Beat Cleveland, Left continues to defend Joe Biden

Published on May 12, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. US & China have reached a temporary trade deal, slashing tariffs & opening the door for renewed economic cooperation.

2. Ceasefire with India and Pakistan is not going great

3. Living hostage released by Hamas

Is Trump seriously considering the recognition of a Palestinian state? – https://www.jpost.com/middle-east/article-853387

…. He shouldn’t. But if it’s in Jordan, at least that would be a somewhat proper conversation.

…. And as a reminder, Hamas started this war, and it would be over if they released the hostages. Everyone upset with Israel are genocidal, anti-humanity dregs who wants to see Jews, then Americans, and all of America, destroyed – https://www.newsnationnow.com/world/war-in-israel/ap-israeli-airstrikes-kill-23-in-gaza-as-outcry-over-aid-blockade-grows/

4. Inside MAGA's fight for "Western civilization"

https://www.axios.com/2025/05/11/trump-maga-western-civilization

5. Pacers Beat Cleveland

Source: Indiana Pacers

https://x.com/indystar/status/1921754739735191568?s=46&t=GzsfHUdx-KNzhP1Y265Mdw

6. Left continue to defend Joe Biden, and his post presidency appearances

Source: Getty

They won’t learn, they don’t want to. 

