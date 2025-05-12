Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 5/12/25: US and China have reached a temporary trade deal, Ceasefire with India and Pakistan is not going great, Living hostage released by Hamas, Inside MAGA’s fight for “Western civilization”, Pacers Beat Cleveland, Left continues to defend Joe Biden

Catch the show in its entirety here:

Ceasefire with India and Pakistan is not going great – https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cvg9d913v20o

3. Living hostage released by Hamas

Is Trump seriously considering the recognition of a Palestinian state? – https://www.jpost.com/middle-east/article-853387

…. He shouldn’t. But if it’s in Jordan, at least that would be a somewhat proper conversation.

…. And as a reminder, Hamas started this war, and it would be over if they released the hostages. Everyone upset with Israel are genocidal, anti-humanity dregs who wants to see Jews, then Americans, and all of America, destroyed – https://www.newsnationnow.com/world/war-in-israel/ap-israeli-airstrikes-kill-23-in-gaza-as-outcry-over-aid-blockade-grows/